Ananya Panday always dresses to impress, whether it is for a Diwali party or for a work event, she knows how to show up looking like a diva. The actress never misses out on a chance to experiment with her looks and that makes the fashion critics extremely happy. Ananya recently attended an event in Mumbai and her sartorial choice for the night has everyone talking.

The Gen-Z star took to her social media accounts to share her outfit of the day and called herself a "Metallic mermaid." It is wise to say that her fans and followers are extremely impressed with the sartorial choice that she made.

Ananya opted for a metallic gold co-ord set, which included a bralette with thin straps and a plunging neckline. The bralette was paired with a well-fitted skirt that accentuated her statuesque figure and went on to create a stunning silhouette. Ananya also flaunted her well-tone mid-riff and looked extremely confident doing so. It was the floor-length train of the skirt that amped up the look to a whole other league and made the outfit look quite cinematic.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Ananya accessorised the look with some chunky oxidised bangles that truly added a vintage, Y2K feel to the look. It was a good choice to have not over-accessorised the look because her outfit sure did deserve all the attention.

In terms of makeup, one has to admit that she aced the game there as well. The shimmery, smokey kohl-rimmed, mascara-laden eyes were done perfectly and went in perfect sync with her structured, dark brows and her nude lip gloss. Ananya looked perfect with the poker-straight hair which tied up the entire look in the best way possible. The black nail paint too was a good touch.

Not just her fans but Uorfi Javed too commented on her post and called her "Stunning" and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wowwwwww best look!" On the other hand, singer turned-actor and Ananya's co-star in the series 'Call Me Bae', Lisa Mishra commented on the post saying, "it's giving cherrrrrr" referring to the iconic American singer and actor.