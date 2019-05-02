Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for her debut film, Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The young starlet is making all the heads turn as she promotes her film, acing the style game on the cover of Hello magazine.

The May issue reads, "Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria set for stardom. Young, bold & living in the now" where Ananya is surely setting the temperature soaring high with her edgy and bold dreamcatcher look.

Dressed in shades of blue and pink, the debutant is seen giving out quirky yet bohemian vibes. While Tara flaunted a blue glittery top and a blue skirt featuring frills and white motifs, Ananya has surely ruled the cover with a blue short dress with pink and white tie-dye gumboots- setting her straight as the new diva in town who is already catching all the eyes with her style and magnetic vibe.

1 / 4







While the entry of the actress in the recently released trailer of Student Of The Year 2 is making all the cheers, Ananya ensured to make heads turn with her entry off-screen as well. The actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

The teen sensation has not even made her debut yet and is already amidst shooting her second film.

Ananya happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut.

Fans across the quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen after she has nailed every bit of her cover shoot.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.