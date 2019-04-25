Debutante Ananya Panday who will be seen in Student of the year 2, has already shown us her two amazing sides when it comes to style. She can rock the western and Indian outfits, both.

Ananya's second song 'Mumbai Dili Di Kudiyaan' from her film released today, and the actress is looking every bit stunning in the song wearing a yellow and red color lehenga.

The actress has earlier posted many pictures on her social media account where she is seen wearing lehengas and she looks like a treat to sore eyes in all of them.

Looking at the pictures and the song, one can definitely say that Ananya looks stunning in the Indian attire and there is no one else who can look breezy yet every bit traditional, donning one.

After grabbing eyeballs with her remarkable entry at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2, the actress has now made a style statement with the second song too.

While the entry of the actress in the recently released trailer of Student Of The Year 2 is making all the cheers, Ananya ensured to make heads turn with her entry off-screen as well. The actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

The teen sensation has not even made her debut yet and is already amidst shooting her second film.

Ananya happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrity on social media and has been creating a storm with her spottings even before her Bollywood debut. Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.