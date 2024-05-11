Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently clocked five years in showbiz; apart from her professional life, she is also on the news for her personal life. The actress was reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur and as per a news report, the couple broke up in March.

According to a report in the Bombay Times, the duo parted ways in March this year and have remained cordial since then. A close friend of the two confirmed their break up to the news publication and said, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

'Looks uncomfortable': Ananya Panday tries to smile hard at an event; days after the break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur

Earlier this week, Ananya made a striking appearance at a mall event.

The actor looked stunning in a palazzo-style ivory jumpsuit and paired it with a shimmery jacket.

The actor was all smiles as she greeted the media at the event. However, a section of netizens noticed that she was not happy, she somehow looked sad as she posed for the paps.

A user said, "She looks sad and dull."

Another mentioned, "She looks uncomfortable in this outfit."

Days after their break-up, an ad featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Roy Kapur was dropped on social media.

Ananya's cryptic post

Aditya and Ananya have been dating for almost two years. Last week, the latter took the internet by storm with her cryptic post. That post hinted at a breakup. "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it's truly meant for you, it is not a piece of you. It is not intricately tied into the depths of your soul," read the quote shared by Ananya on her handle.

Work front

According to reports, actor Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting cameo role in the upcoming film Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Dharma Productions. Along with stars like Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, she is all set to make her mark in this star-studded venture.