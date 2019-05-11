Debutant Ananya Panday, who is the talk of the town with her promising performance in her debut film, is being praised a lot not just by the critics but also by the audience for her role. The debutante has just marked her stepping foot in the industry with the highest opening for a first-day collection. The film has collected a whopping amount of Rs 12.06 cr on its first day itself.

It is very rare that a debutant is smeared with so much love and appreciation from the critics as well as from the audience, which Ananya managed to get with her debut performance.

Ananya plays the character of Shreya, who is a rich girl with big ambitions who makes a whistleblowing entry in a leather jacket from an open car with all the sass oozing had surely stolen hearts. Not just this, she is also seen in an ultra-charming diva avatar- making her one youngest versatile actress amongst her contemporaries. Ananya makes an impact with the confidence she carries the never-go-miss screen presence in her debut.

Ananya won hearts when she made her on-screen debut on a popular talk show with her witty and quirky style, alongside her SOTY 2 co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

Ananya happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

The actress is one of the most talked about star kids on social media and has been creating a storm with her sightings even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut.

Fans across the quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.