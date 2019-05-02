Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday recently revealed that she first ever kiss with Tiger Shroff in her upcoming debut film Student of the Year 2 was the best first kiss ever.

In the recently released song from SOTY 2, Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan, debutantes Ananya and Tara Sutaria were seen locking lips with Tiger on screen. So when Tiger was asked about what he was really good at on a radio show, the actor replied, "Main kis mein best hoon? Uh... I actually don't know what I am the best at."

To which, Tara, who can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with Tiger in SOTY 2 trailer as well, quickly interjected him and said that perhaps he has just said it in his answer that "Main kis mein best hoon". Her co-star Ananya too echoed her thoughts and said that she can vouch for Tiger for being a great kisser and Tara couldn't help with be on the same page with her.

So when Ananya was further prodded to tell if her kiss with Tiger was the best she had ever experienced, the debutante replied, "Mom, it was my first kiss ever and I have not kissed anyone else so I can't compare. It was the best first kiss ever."

In the trailer, we can get a glimpse of Ananya making a killer entry all decked up in a leather jacket. The damsel has already begun shooting her second film opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh which is scheduled for a release in December this year.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will hit the theatres on May 10.