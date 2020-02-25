Ananya Panday has been riding a high wave recently with her win at Filmfare and exciting upcoming projects with talented actors and renowned directors. Her most recent announcement was about joining the cast for Vijay Deverakonda's next, Fighter which created ripples in the industry. She is also going to be working on Shakun Batra's next film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The young actress while speaking to a leading daily opened up about her upcoming projects. She provided insight into what to expect and what working with her co-stars is like. Ananya commented on sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone.

Ananya's on-screen dynamic with Deepika Padukone

Ananya is expected to begin shooting for Shakun Batra's film in March, this year. The movie will be an urban love story that will see Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. Ananya said that prep for the film has already begun.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about the project she talked not only about working with Deepika, but commended her for her humility as well. Calling her on-screen dynamic with the superstar "interesting," she added, "She is a huge star but one of the most normal people I have met." On working with Siddhant she said it was "fun." She already knew him before signing the film and that she is excited to work with him.

The road ahead for Ananya

While talking about her upcoming films, Ananya also discussed working on 'Fighter' with the 'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda. She said it would be an action-packed entertainer. According to the actress, her role in 'Fighter' matches her personality and that she is picking up Telugu, hoping to dub for herself in as many languages as possible.

Reportedly her co-star Vijay had been to Thailand in order to learn Mixed Martial Arts. It makes us wonder whether Ananya will be seen performing action too. After she wraps up the schedule for Fighter, the actress will finish shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The actress is still reeling under the effect of receiving her first Filmfare award. Will the success continue?