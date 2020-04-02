Ananya Panday recently bagged the Best Debut Actor award at this year's Filmfare Awards and sky was the limit to her immense happiness. A couple of films old in the industry, Chunkey Panday's daughter has now opened up about her first movie audition and how she pulled it off.

In a recent interview, Ananya recalled, "I remember when Alladin had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for it. So I remember we had to record a video and I recorded it on my phone for which I wore this red outfit. I had to read the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well."

The actress further added, "But then they were like you have to sing and I cannot sing to save my life and I was like what should I do, should I make someone else sing and pretend like its me and mouth it. I really got rejected for that. I don't think we really ever stopped auditioning. I was supposed to audition last week as well."

Ananya Panday has been busy juggling between major projects - from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Recently a film was announced which also marks her first ever PAN India release and will see the actress star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya has a gigantic following on social media as well which further proves the actress' popularity. Besides from appearing in films, Ananya is also the face of many iconic youth-related brands.