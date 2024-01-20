Notwithstanding the statement of veteran politician Dr. Farooq Abdullah regarding consensus among constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on seat sharing in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of the National Conference and Congress are staking claims on the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat.

Within days after the National Conference staked its claim on the majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress launched a counterattack on its coalition partner by arranging a meeting to chalk out a strategy for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency, which spread in both Jammu and Kashmir regions, became a bone of contention among constituents of the INDIA block in J&K.

General Secretary of the National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar has ruled out giving any of the three Lok Sabha seats of the Kashmir Valley to the constituents INDIA block.

Important to mention here that Ali Mohammad Sagar has made it clear that there was no reason to leave the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat for coalition partners as this seat was won by the party (NC) in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Cong holds meeting for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

To counter the National Conference's claim on this Parliamentary seat, the Congress immediately convened a meeting for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

"As per the directions given by AICC, coordinator for Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency and former Minister J&K Yogesh Sawhney, today Chaired a crucial meeting with the District Presidents regarding the upcoming Parliamentary elections", reads a handout issued by the party.

"This was the first interaction focused on electoral strategy for booth Level. The Congress leaders strategized on enhancing the party's presence at the grassroots level in the parliamentary constituencies", the party further stated.

In the meeting, it was decided that tour programmes of leaders for this constituency will start on 22nd January 2024 with Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian districts and Rajouri-Poonch will be covered on 24th and 25th January 2024.

Giving a clear message to the National Conference leadership, Congress leaders emphasized the importance of collaboration among party members to achieve success in the upcoming elections.

Party leader acknowledged the critical role played by District Presidents and office bearers in channeling the party's message effectively, urging them to work collectively towards the common goal of securing victory in the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency

NC, Cong, PDP stake claim on Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Three main constituents of the INDIA block in Jammu and Kashmir namely the National Conference, Congress, and the People's Democratic Party are staking their claims on the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency.

The National Conference had won this seat in the 2019 general elections so the party is not ready to leave this constituency.

As the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu province have been incorporated with this Parliamentary segment after fresh delimitation, Congress is also staking a claim on this seat because the party had secured maximum votes from these two districts in the last Lok Sabha elections.

PDP is also staking its claim on the Anantnag Parliamentary constituency comprising parts of south Kashmir which is a stronghold of the party.