Political leaders often clean roads, interact with the underprivileged and distribute blankets and food to poor people to be in the good books of the voters. However, Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel has come up with an out-of-the-box suggestion.

The former Gujarat chief minister has asked BJP leaders of a town in MP to adopt poor and malnourished kids to garner votes for the saffron party.

A video of Patel giving advice to the saffron party leaders during a trip to Satna district's Chitrakoot Thursday, has gone viral on social media.

Fulfill dreams of poor kids, say Patel

Besides advising the BJP workers to adopt poor kids, Patel is also seen asking them to fulfill the dreams of the children.

"You'll get vote only when you adopt the needy and malnourished children and take them in your lap. The officers don't need votes, it's you and me who have to get votes and that can only be done when you'll will work for the children by adopting them and taking them in your lap," The New Indian Express quoted Patel as saying.

She also asked them to run a dedicated campaign for the welfare of the poverty-struck children, which would in turn help them in remaining in power.

"Only when all of you adopt the needy and malnourished kids, right up to the level of municipal councilors, will you get votes and Narendra Bhai's (PM Modi) dream for 2022 will be fulfilled," the MP Governor is heard telling the BJP leaders in the video.

Congress calls Patel unethical

However, Patel's talk has not gone down well with Congress. The spokesperson of the Congress's unit in MP, Narendra Saluja, has called Patel unethical and said that she is using her non-political post to support BJP and ensure its victory in the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in the second half on 2018.

"This is unethical and unconstitutional as no Governor should become an election manager of any political party," Saluja told TNIE.

"We'll soon write to the President about the Governor's act and demand suitable action against her," added Saluja.

Meanwhile, president Kovind on Saturday reached Madhya Pradesh for a two-day-visit.