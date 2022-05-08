Mahesh Babu's latest movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) has done a good pre-release business. In fact, has done a better business than Pawan Kalyan and Rana Dagubati's Bheemla Nayak.

Break Up of Pre Release Business

From the sale of Nizam theatrical rights, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have earned Rs 36 crore, while collecting Rs 13.5 crore and Rs 13 crore from Ceded and Vizag distribution rights, respectively.

The Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights have fetched Rs 98.5 crore for the producer. From the sale of Karnataka distribution rights, they have earned Rs 8.5 crore whereas the rights of the rest of India have earned Rs 14 crore.

SVP vs Bheemla Nayak, RRR, Pushpa

The worldwide theatrical rights of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have collected Rs 125 crore. Whereas the theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak had earned Rs 108 crore for its producer.

Among the Telugu movies in the recent years, SS Rajamouli's RRR had made a record-breaking pre-release business by collecting Rs 512 crore. Since it is a pan-India film, it has collected the said amount.

Nonetheless, the SS Rajamouli's creation had collected Rs 226.5 crore from the Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights alone. Next comes Prabhas' Radhe Shyam which earned Rs 205 crore from the sale of theatrical rights.

It is interesting to note that the Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights of Radhe Shyam had raked in Rs 107 crore for the makers, just Rs 8.5 crore higher than the Mahesh Babu's latest film.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa had sold for Rs 150 crore with Andhra and Telangana rights fetching Rs 102.5 crore for the makers. Last but not the least, Chiranjeevi's recently-released Acharya earned Rs 140 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights with Andhra and Telangana rights fetching Rs 113.5 crore.