Amy Jackson has extended her support to the anti-racisim campaign after a black man named George Floyd was killed a white policeman. She is using her privilege to educate people on racism.

The Endhiran 2 actress has promised to raise her son and children as anti-racist and bring him as a loving and compassionate human beings.She thinks mothers have a great role in carving out children's mindset to prevent such atrocities.

Check out her unedited post below:

Yesterday was a stepping stone to becoming actively anti- racist but this isn't simply a 'topical conversation,' this is not just a one time post to forget about and move on to the next issue... this needs to become a way of life. Researching and discovering Black history, amplifying the voices of POC advocates and supporting causes such as @blklivesmatter (link in my bio) will have a real impact on reversing the conscious ( & unconscious !!) racism in today's society. I vow to use my privilege and my platform to highlight, educate and enforce ANTI RACISM. I vow to raise my son and future children as loving, compassionate ANTI RACIST human beings.

As parents and Mothers, we are responsible for the future generation and we can literally carve out their mindset to ensure these atrocities never happen again. We have a duty to raise our sons and daughters as anti-racists who stand for equality regardless of skin colour. They look to us to set the example. Don't let them down. I have always stood with you.

I am still standing with you...

& I always will stand with you #blacklivesmatter #weareone

Not Amy Jackson alone, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many others along with south actresses like Amala Paul and Malavika Mohanan have condemned the recent incident.

Amy Jackson started her career with Tamil film Madrasapattinam. She went on to act in multiple languages across India. Her notable works are: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Vikram's I, Vijay's Theri, Singh is Bling and Sudeep's The Villain.