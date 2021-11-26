Amy Aela who is widely popular on microblogging sites is all set to mark her presence in B-town. After coming back from Australia to India in 2020 to spend time with family - the starlet is already the talk of the town.

Yes, it is said that she is doing a role opposite Shahid Kapoor. Recently, Amy was seen in Abu Dhabi on the set of the film and since then rumors are turned around the town.

Amy, who comes from a background having no connections in the industry, shares about her journey to the glamour world and says, "I've learned that all that matters is working on your craft and consistently being focused on being the best version of yourself. Nobody hands you opportunities, you need to create your own opportunities in the most competitive industry in the world. For me, social media has played a big role in showcasing my skills and creatively expressing myself to a mass audience, thus leading me to exciting career opportunities."

Amy will be seen on upcoming OTT shows such as 'The Cancer Bitch', 'Kingmakers'. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgan's 'Mayday', with a cameo alongside the legend, Mr. Amitabh Bachan and Mr. Ajay Devgan.