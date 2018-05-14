AMU row: Rename AMU after Jat King, says Haryana FM

Amid the controversy surrounding the Aligarh Muslim University, Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu wants the varsity to and amp;nbsp;be renamed after Raja Mahendra Pratap, also known as Jat King. He said The picture of the one who broke the nation into pieces hangs and amp;nbsp;inside Aligarh Muslim Universitys campus, but there is no picture of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. I demand that the AMU must be renamed as Raja Mahendra Pratap Vishwavidyalaya. and amp;nbsp;