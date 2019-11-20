Breaking the internet every now and then with stunning pictures is something Amruta Khanvilkar is doing for quite a long time.. Amruta is currently on a travelling spree and is hoping from one place to another. She's going to places for work and the entire year saw the actress travel to different places like Bulgaria, London and the latest place added in her list is Los Angeles and California.

Amruta from her hectic schedule has taken out time for her family and is spending quality time with them in LA. Her latest pictures from the vacation clearly show the enthusiasm of the actress and will want anyone to pack the bags right away. The gorgeous diva will be ringing in her 35th birthday on November 23 in Michigan along with her family and cousins and it seems that it will be a grand celebration along with her near and dear ones.

Despite being away from celluloid, the actress is making the right noise on the internet. She enjoys a great fan following on social media and has been very active on Instagram. Her last appearance in a Bollywood film was for John Abraham's 'Satyamev Jayate'. Currently, the beautiful actress is in the headlines for her upcoming film 'Well Done Baby' which will see Pushkar Jog opposite her. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar, the Marathi film is all set to release by next year. Aaprt from this, the actress will also be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Malang' which features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the key roles.