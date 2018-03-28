Actress Amrapali Gupta and her husband Yash Sinha celebrated their son Kabir's 2nd birthday at Goa on March 24. The theme of the party was 'police' and the guests also arrived in police outfits.

"The birthday celebration was great and was planned all of a sudden. We planned a police themed party. Guest arrived in a police outfit. These days Kabir has a special place for police as he gets very excited when he looks at them. Even the cake was in the same theme. We enjoyed a lot in Goa. It was like a family and friends get together," said Amrapali in a statement.

"Kabir's happiness is the only thing me and Amrapali as parents think about. He is growing and we want to turn each of his childhood days memorable for him and for us. We planned his birthday as a police themed. Looking his glittery eyes for police officers makes me happy. I would be really proud if he later chooses this as his profession. But its too early to predict," Yash added.

1 / 5









Known for shows like Qabool Hai and Ishqbaaz. Amrapali will be next seen in Zee Tv's Kaliren.

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)