Sometimes the tiniest of injuries can turn into the biggest wounds of our life. And something similar happened to this woman – Kandis Saville. The woman, who is a mother to a five-year-old son, living in Canada, had gone for a simple pedicure without knowing how it would collapse her life.

Kandis had decided to enjoy this relaxing time oblivious to what lay ahead of her. It all started when the woman working on Kandis' nail accidentally cut her left toe.

Kandis, who was a patient of type 1 diabetes, thought that it wouldn't heal well since diabetes people often suffer from poor blood circulation in lower areas. The technician wiped off the blood, wrapped it and Kandis went home without thinking much about it. But, by the next morning, her toe had swelled up to double the size and turned completely red, as told to Women's Health mag.

The black toe

Kandis went to the hospital where culture was done to see if there was any bacterial infection. The doctors put her on strong anti-biotic and IV. However, her white blood count was high which meant her body had been fighting an infection. That night, her toe turned black and Kandis' fever ran up to 106 degrees with brain fog.

Failing kidneys

The article further states that the doctors concluded that the infection had reached her bones and her toe would have to be amputated. The operation went successful and she was sent home with more antibiotics and IV.

However, within a few weeks, she realised her whole body was swelling up and she couldn't pee any more. When a thorough check-up was done, it was revealed that her kidneys weren't functioning properly as well.

Toxic shock syndrome

When the doctors couldn't figure out why her kidneys were failing they decided to do a thorough whole-body exam. They saw red patches all across her body and skin peeling in her ears and inside the belly button.

It was then that the doctors said she had "toxic shock syndrome". Toxic shock syndrome is a very rare disease, with only 1 to 3 people per 100,000. It basically is an acute bacterial infection where the bacteria release toxins into the bloodstream.