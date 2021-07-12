Noted beautician and author Seda Ozen reveals one of the most effective areas in facial beauty is undoubtedly the eyebrows. The number of people whose eyebrows look natural is quite small. People find it by drawing an eyebrow shape that matches their face or by removing their eyebrows. For its beauty, it is very important for a person to know the most appropriate eyebrow shape for themselves and bring his eyebrow to that shape. Although it is difficult to choose from a variety of eyebrows, the person can choose the most suitable eyebrow type for the face type. So, how to pluck eyebrows? How to draw eyebrows? Here are all the details.

Men also remove their eyebrows, although eyebrow plucking is usually the case for women. People with rather misshapen eyebrows are known to remove their eyebrows. Although it is easy to remove eyebrows, it can be difficult to remove eyebrows suitable for the face type. There are many varieties of eyebrows. For this reason, it is necessary to make a decision first when removing eyebrows. Eyebrow removal or eyebrow scratching ensures the completion of beauty. How to shape an eyebrow? How is eyebrow tinting done? Seda Beauty Salon owner Seda Ozen, who said that some of the customers who received eyebrows were men, shared all the details in this news!

HOW TO REMOVE EYEBROWS?

One of the things women fear most is removing eyebrows at home. Out of fear of ruining her eyebrows, they go to the hairdresser. But removing eyebrows at home is not as difficult as they think. Anyone who wants to can easily remove their eyebrows at home. But they should know how to remove their eyebrows. Then they can remove their eyebrow with the help of a tweezer, rope or waxing. Eyebrow removal methods are as follows:

Seda Beauty Salon owes all its fame and clientele to eyebrow shaping services.

Plucking Eyebrows with Tweezers: How to Pluck your Eyebrows with Tweezers

It is the safest form of eyebrow plucking. But it takes a little longer. All hairs that appear to be surplus with tweezers and want to disappear should be taken one by one. Scissors are also needed when buying eyebrows with tweezers. It is necessary to cut off the tip of the eyebrows too much.

Waxing Eyebrows: How to remove eyebrows with wax?

Removing eyebrows with wax is a little painful. But a few seconds of pain is bearable for eyebrows that will not grow for days. When removing eyebrows with waxing, it is very important where the waxing is applied. Eyebrows that should not be removed otherwise can also be removed.

Eyebrow Threading: How to thread your eyebrows?

First, it should be switched to a lighted area. It is not right to remove eyebrows in a lightless environment. Eyebrows should be scanned up and down in front of the mirror in an illuminated area. In this way, eyebrows with excess will appear. Then the rope should be entangled with the finger and the eyebrows with excess are removed. It requires considerable attention.

HOW TO CUT EYEBROWS? SHOULD THE EYEBROW BE CUT?

It is known that the eyebrow must be cut before removing an eyebrow. This is because the eyebrow should look smoother. Eyebrow cutting is quite easy. Only the long brows on the head and middle part of the brows are cut. After these eyebrows are cut, the eyebrows can be removed. Although cutting eyebrows scares some people, it is not difficult to cut eyebrows in front of a mirror in a place with plenty of light. It is important for the person to know how they want their eyebrows when trimming their eyebrows. Since they can shorten their eyebrows that way, they must first decide on the shape of the eyebrows.

People who do not have bushy eyebrows are very uncomfortable with this situation. Even eyebrow shaping becomes difficult when the eyebrow is not thick. That's why there are many people who want to grow eyebrows. There are many methods to thicken eyebrows. As long as these methods are applied regularly, the eyebrows can become quite thick. Eyebrow thickening oils are the most effective things. Products that make eyebrows thicker and work include:

-Milk

-Egg

-Olive Oil

-Almond Oil

-Castor Oil

-Vaseline

-Eyebrow Serum

-Aloe Vera Gel

HOW TO TINT AN EYEBROW? EYEBROW TINTING PROCESS

Eyebrow tinting is wondered by many. In order to tint eyebrows, an eyebrow pencil must be provided first. It is very important that this pencil is close to the eyebrow color. Otherwise, a bad image may occur. When tinting eyebrows with an eyebrow pencil, it should not be pressed too much and clear lines should not be drawn. Fair-skinned people should prefer a brown eyebrow dye, while brunettes should prefer black eyebrow pencil.

HOW TO DRAW EYEBROWS? DRAW EYEBROWS WITH PENCIL

It is known that some people take their eyebrows completely and draw eyebrows with a pencil. It's a little hard to draw an eyebrow with a pencil. But people who can do makeup can draw quite beautiful eyebrows. It can be purchased from brow sketches sold to draw brows. The outer part of the eyebrow can be scratched with this sketch and the inside can also be made natural with makeup. Another eyebrow drawing is the drawings made by those who want to show their eyebrows more lush. The brow is drawn by painting without pressing the brow too much and drawing clear lines with the brow pencil.