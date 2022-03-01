Kannada actress Amoolya has welcomed new members to her family. Not one, but two! Yes, she has given birth to twins on Tuesday, March 1, coinciding with Shivaratri festival.

Well, her husband Jagdish R Chandra announced the news of them becoming parents. She has been blessed with two boys and both children and mother are doing fine.

"Blessed with twin babies , both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine , heartiest thanks for all the love , od wishes showered on us throughout this journey ❤️ @nimmaamulya," he wrote on Instagram.

Wishes her pouring her for the couple from fans and well-wishers. Notably, many celebrities have taken social media pages to wish them on the new arrival. Check out select few comments:

Harshika: Congratulations Jaggi and Amulya ❤️❤️❤️

iKarunya: Double Congrats @nimmaamulya and @jagdishrchandra may god bless u all

Divya Spandana: Congratulations congratulations

ashika rangnath: Wohooo this is awesome! Congratulations ♥️

Spoorthi Vishwas: Congratulations❣️ @nimmaamulya @jagdishrchandra

Sonu Gowda: Wowow congratulations

Adhvithi shetty: Congratulations to u both lots of love ❤️ twin boys

It may be recalled that Amulya had a grand baby shower function a few weeks ago and it had become a talk of the town. Priyanka Upendra, Goldenstar Ganesh, Nenapirali Prem, Ramya, Radhika Pandit, Anirudh, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Sonu Gowda and Karunya Ram were some of the celebrities who attended the baby shower function.

Amulya started her acting as a child artiste in late Vishnuvardhan's Parva way back in 2001. She became a heroine in Ganesh's Cheluvina Chittara. She has worked with big names like Sudeep, Darshan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Prem Kumar, Yash and others.

She married Amulya Jagadish R Chandra in May 2017. Their marriage was performed at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in a simple event which was graced by limited relatives and close friends of the couple.

Jagadish is the son of politician Ramachandra Gowda. He pursued MBA in London and now runs his own business.