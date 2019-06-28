Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) propaganda secretary and disqualified MLA Thanga Tamilselvan joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday in the presence of party chief MK Stalin.

Earlier, there were rumours that Tamilselvan will return to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). But he shifted his focus to DMK after his plans on returning to AIADMK failed due to his sour relationship with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

"MK Stalin has provided able leadership to the party and only he can give good governance to the state, this has been proved with the kind of mandate which DMK got in recently concluded elections, therefore I've joined DMK," said Tamilselvan.

Tamilselvan was a close aide of AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran till the party miserably lost the recent polls. Both Tamilselvan and Dhinakaran were blaming each other for the party's failure in the state.

An audio clip of Tamilselvan was also doing rounds on the internet in which he claimed that Dhinakaran never used to counsel with senior leaders of the party over major decisions. After the squabble with Tamilselvan over the failure of AMMK, the party ousted him.

Tamilselvan has also claimed that more office-bearers from AMMK would join DMK and it would take some time for him to organise a meeting with party leaders. However, the duo's fallout will be a gain for DMK as his stronghold in Theni constituency will add more power to the party and boost the party's image.