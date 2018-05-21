The Mollywood celebrities' stage show Amma Mazhvillu is winning the hearts of Malayalees with the photographs and videos circulating over social media. The show ended as a splendid visual treat that is offered by the celebrities of Malayalam cinema held on May 6 in Thiruvananthapuram.

AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors) had staged similar stage shows in previous years and the presence of popular celebrities including superstar Mammootty, Mohanlal and young actor Dulquer Salman, have made the event even more spectacular this year.

AMMA has brought together film actors in Malayalam cinema and is the first of its kind in India, inspiring other language film industries to emulate such actors' unions.

Last 10 days have seen the stars gathered for rehearsals and making preparations for the Amma Mazhavillu event. Consequently, photographs and videos from the rehearsal sets are widely seen on social media capturing viewers' excitement.

Kollywood star Surya's presence as the chief guest of the show created a huge crowd pulling feat as he enjoys a phenomenal fan base in Kerala, reported Manorama Online, which has also released a video of Surya expressing gratitude towards Mohanlal and Mammootty and the entire Malayalam film industry.

The event was telecast in Mazhavil Manorama on May 19th and 20th. The teasers released by the channel along with the presence of Mamootty, Mohanlal, and Dulquer had set the stage for the final event.

Last time AMMA conducted its shows in different locations and they have spent the whole money that they raised for the pension fund for the artists who retired from the Malayalam film industry.