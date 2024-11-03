Aishwarya Rai turned 51 on November 1 and netizens were eagerly looking out for the Bachchan family to wish her publicly. However, to her fans' disappointment, nobody including Abhishek or Amitabh Bachchan publicly greeted her on her birthday. This has caused quite a massive stir on social media and Aishwarya's fans and followers are extremely angry and confused about the actress' current situation.

Several fans also believe that Aishwarya deserved to be wished and acknowledged on her birthday, even if the divorce rumours do turn out to be true. As a way to reminisce the past and see how the Bachchan 'bahu' was earlier treated, fans went on a digging spree on social media and posted a series of tweets made by Amitabh Bachchan around the time of Aishwarya's birthday in the previous years.

Back in 2010, the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood on his daughter-in-law's birthday had tweeted saying, "T171 -....family dinner at Chinese in Taj where function was held ... and brought in Aishwarya Birthday ..good feel about the day..". On the next day of the same year, Big B tweeted saying "T172 -First things first ... thank you all for wishing Aishwarya on her birthday !! Have passed it on to her.. she thanks all ... love."

Fans seemed irked by the behaviour that Aishwarya has been subjected to, especially on her special day.

While one comment read, "Well, it looks like the Bachchans have no parampara, pratishtha or anushasan after all," another one said, "This is how fickled bollywood relationships are."

Another fan went far enough to remind of Aishwarya's sweet gesture towards the Bachchan family, the comment mentioned, "Ash's latest post on Instagram was wishing him on his birthday. He didn't even do the same for her. It's sad."

As netizens and fans keep speculating about Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce, there have been no public announcements surrounding it from the family. The rumours about their 17-year-long marriage ending started when the actress attended the Ambani wedding with her daughter and not with the entire family. This rumour was further fuelled when Abhishek liked an Instagram post on divorce.