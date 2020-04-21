Bollywood actors have all been on TV at some point. It's a known fact, if you make it on the big screen, it isn't necessary you'll capture hearts on the small screen and vice versa. The dynamics and business changes from movies to TV.

Still, there are some actors who've cracked the code. There have been many who tried, but only a few made it. Here are 5 of Bollywood stars who've made it in very different genres. Whether it's TV or cinema they know how to hold your attention.

5 Bollywood stars who made it on TV

When you've made it on the big screen, why would you go into completely new waters? Some would say, actors, go on the small screen only when they aren't making films. But, when you look at these 5 actors, they were doing pretty well on the big screen but had absolutely no problem making the switch.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati was something many of us have grown up watching. The show has been running for nearly 2 decades and the pull that this show had was mainly because of Amitabh Bachchan. Let's not kid ourselves, for a lot of us the show even was our source for some good GK. Even though there was a time when SRK hosted it, Amitabh Bachchan was the one who drew the audiences in.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Is there something Shah Rukh Khan hasn't done. The actor started on Tv with Fauji, but even through his career as a film actor, he would appear on numerous shows as the host such as KBC, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? and more recently, TED Talks India Nayi Soch. There's not a place where we haven't seen the actor, and that's just how it is.

3. Salman Khan

Everybody knows Salman Khan has ruled the box office and the hearts of an entire generation. Who knew he would excel on TV. As the host of Bigg Boss since 2006, the actor has made it into all Indian living rooms. He also hosted Dus Ka Dum but Bigg Boss stuck.

4. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the ultimate Jack of all trades. There are few as diverse in the industry as him. The actor who has been working tirelessly in numerous films every year, in 2008 hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Could there have been a better show suited to his image? The actor truly gave the show a launch which is now hosted by Rohit Shetty, but when Akshay Kumar did host it, he managed to keep you locked in.

5. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor tried something different. Unlike the others, he did a TV series and a series that shook the country. All the other actors took the reality TV route but Anil Kapoor decided to go the classic way. He starred in 24, the Indian take on the American series of the same name. The series which ran for 2 seasons was a success. Few film actors have even made the switch to TV by doing a series and not a reality show or talk show, which makes Anil Kapoor who took a less trodden path.

It's difficult to make it on one screen, to be able to seamlessly cross over between formats, means they've really cracked the code.