Are you bored in the house, in the house bored? Are you tired of watching the same shows again and again and missing the 'desi tadka' of Indian serials? Well, then we have some good news for you!

According to the sources, the shoot for some of the Indian Television show like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and many more will resume from June end.

The president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employee (FWICE) BN Tiwari, confirmed to India Today that they have set some regulations for the producers of the TV shows who want to begin the shooting of their serials.

Check out the guidelines here:

'Only 50 per cent of staff will work on the sets'

As per the guidelines issued by the FWICE, makers will have to work with only 50 per cent of the staff on the sets of their serials. Rotational shifts will be followed by the staffs, making sure that everyone is employed.

FWICE has also started training everyone on how to wear a mask and use sanitiser. To make sure that everyone follows the rules, an inspector will be available on the sets.

'Compensation of Rs 50 lakh in case staff dies of novel coronavirus'

FWICE has strictly said that the makers and channels will have to give compensation to the families of workers worth Rs 50 lakh in case someone dies of the novel coronavirus. Out of the total amount, producers are to give Rs 30 to 40 lakh to workers families in case of accidental death on sets, FWICE has made Rs 50 lakh as minimum compensation.

Also, the channel and producers have to look after the medical expenses of the worker, in the case of an emergency.

'24*7 Ambulance facility'

Worker or staff, who are above the age of 50 years, are advised to stay home as they will be more vulnerable to COVID-19. It's mandatory for producers to make sure that an ambulance is always available on the sets.

If the producers and channel are ready to follow these guidelines, the shooting of shows might begin soon. FWICE is planning to conduct a virtual meeting with the producers and channel heads regarding the new guidelines.

While there's no update about other shows, the registration for Amitabh Bachchan's KBC has been started on May 9.