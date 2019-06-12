Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has lately been in news for rumours of her and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan dating each other. The latter has now responded to the buzz.

Meezaan, who is set to make debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production film Malaal, denied the rumours and stated that they are just good friends.

"We are from the same friends' circle, she is my sister's bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in a relationship with anyone," Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror.

The rumours of them dating each other started doing the rounds after Navya was spotted with a "mystery man" on a movie date in 2017. While the man had hid his face, he was believed to be Meezaan.

Meanwhile, Jaaved Jaaferi's son will soon be seen on the big screen alongwith Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal in Malaal. Although there is not much hype around the film, the trailer looked impressive. The movie is set to be released on July 5.