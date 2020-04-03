Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who was stranded in Goa after the sudden announcement by the government of the 21-day lockdown, has finally caught the attention of the Goan government. The Life in a Metro actress had revealed that she was stranded in Goa after the government had announced a 21-day lockdown, and was unable to get enough medicine or fruits.

Nafisa had told HT that she being a cancer survivor, needed to have her medicine on time and wholesome fruits. But, she was running out of both. "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I'm a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I've been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We're so cut off. I'm in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time," Nafisa had said.

Govt comes out to help

The Goa government officials were quick to respond to her tweet. The Chief Minister's Office sent its officials to meet Nafisa, who is in Goa with her daughter. The CMO's office tweeted, "Local incident Commandar has established contact with her and necessary help has been extended." It further tweeted, "Met veteran actress @nafisaaliindia during inspection of Pernem/Mandrem area. Understood her concerns. She is getting essential supplies. Her medicine supplements list has been taken and we will get those soon. We are caring for Senior Citizens."

Nafisa then thanked the officials with a picture on Twitter and wrote, "I am grateful to the Goa administration that came to check on me & discuss how to resolve issues regarding the fresh food chain to help the locals in Morjim .They will also try finding my medicine in Panjim. Requested that police be guided to not hit people out for to buy food."

Nafisa Ali cancer survivor

Nafisa Ali was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2018 and underwent extensive treatment. After recuperating from it, Nafisa had expressed her desire to work in films with good roles. She wrote on Instagram, "I am Nafisa Ali Sodhi and I would like an elegant role to portray in Indian cinema . So looking for a perfect script as a senior actor , I need to work to express my emotions .I will not be dictated to. May God give each of us the strength to follow our dreams . Stop targeting young women in India. Stop religious intolerance. Stop dictating to Indians . India is unique and we must protect our secular fabric .Stop this divide and rule . Focus on a better world."