Amitabh Bachchan has always been a proud and doting father to Abhishek Bachchan. From speaking about him in interviews to looking at him in admiration at events; Big B never hides his feelings towards his son. Last night, Mr Bachchan penned an open letter for Jr Bachchan expressing all his love and feelings for him.

"My sons just because you are my sons shall not be my inheritors .. they that shall be my inheritors , shall be my sons (sic)," the 'Shehenshah of Bollywood' wrote. Amitabh Bachchan further praised Abhishek for taking on challenging roles and acting with perfection. He also commended AB Jr for trying on something different every time.

"Dare and act"

"Each role he has accepted and played has been with immense dedication .. he has ever delivered the character to perfection .. his choice of films and roles has guided him to give him opportunity to try something different .. and I remember the words written in my Autograph book as a youngster, by the great Hindi poet laureate , Shri Ram Dhari Singh 'Dinkar' , when he would often visit our home in Allahabad , now Prayagraj .." success comes to those who dare and act " (sic)," Big B wrote.

"The inheritor"

"'Act' not in reference to acting on stage or film but in life to be dare and to act ..Abhishek has ever done that .. he has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him .. and he 'acted' .. he dared to act and be recognized (sic)," he went on to add.

However, it was his concluding sentence that grabbed eyeballs. "My admiration to my inheritor, my son," the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor wrote.