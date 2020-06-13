Crazy things fans of Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Kareena, Shahid Kapoor and Aamir have done for them Close
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan caught up with his latest release "Gulabo Sitabo" on Friday at home with his entire family.

Bachchan Family
Bachchan Family: Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aiahwarya RaiReuters

"There is the immense joy of sitting down together with the entire family and watching a film .. an experience that has happened for the first time .. the release film at home and in the presence of the family .. blessed to be in such," Big B wrote in a blog post.

"The GiboSibo .. released through Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and subtitled in 15 different languages .. the instancy of the project is the amazement .. and more of such is believed to be in the following ..

Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo
Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo.PR Handout

and the experience and the verdict and results and reactions are in a state of uniqueness .. for there is no technology yet to discover the eyes balls or the footfalls, in their numbers .. or in the possible results," he further wrote about the film, which saw a digital release on Friday.

Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo
Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "Gulabo Sitabo" also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Amitab Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo
Amitab Bachchan in Gulabo SitaboIANS
