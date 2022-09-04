Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy gearing up for their upcoming movie titled 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji, which is slated to release on September 9. The film, which is set on a high budget, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. 'Brahmastra' is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Starlight Pictures, and Prime Focus in association with Star Studios.

According to a latest report, Amitabh Bachchan who plays the character of Guruji in 'Brahmastra' at one point of time was 'very upset' with director Ayan Mukerji while shooting for the film. A source cited by BollywoodLife.com reportedly claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was apparently upset with Ayan's delayed schedules and reshoots. The source also said that Big B told Karan Johar that if this continues, 'Brahmastra' will be a 'disaster'.

'Ayan is wasting his time'

The source said, "Amitabh Bachchan who is a very disciplined actor was not very pleased with Ayan Mukerji's delayed schedules and reshoots. At one point in time, the actor was tired of Ayan and very upset that he even met the producer of the film Karan Johar that Ayan is wasting his time and he should stop investing money in the film as the speed with Ayan is going the film will be a disaster."

However, the report also claimed that the source said that now Amitabh Bachchan is 'very hopeful' and feels that the film will be successful at the box office. "Right now Amitabh Bachchan is very hopeful that the film works at the box office and every actor was worked very very hard in the film and given their five long years," he added.

Advance bookings started

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for the film have already started and as of Sunday noon, 'Brahmastra' has sold nearly 50,000 tickets in the three national chains - PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. If we look at all India bookings, the film has reportedly sold over 65,000 tickets across the country and the count is growing stronger by the hour.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing th e screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. A three-part fantasy epic, 'Brahmastra' traces the history of ancient Indian astras and their manifestation in human bodies with the prime 'Brahma' astra as the supreme being.