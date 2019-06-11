Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was hacked on the night of Monday, June 10, and the DP (display picture) or profile picture was changed to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's. The account was reportedly hacked by Turkish hackers Ayyildiz Tim, who tweeted some pro-Turkey and pro-Pakistan messages as also an anti-India tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter handle has since been restored, but not before netizens took screenshots of the pro-Pakistan messages on his bio and through tweets. There has been no official tweet about the incident from Amitabh Bachchan, who is prolific on Twitter. Amitabh Bachchan has over 37.4 million followers on Twitter, overtaken only recently by Shah Rukh Khan to 38.3 million.

The first tweet by the hackers on Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter timeline read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviours of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Armny +++".

The second tweet read, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter bio was also changed to, "Actor ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love Pakistan." After restoration, the original bio for now has been replaced by the actor to a poem by his father in Hindi. It reads, "तुमने हमें पूज पूज कर पत्थर कर डाला ; वे जो हमपर जुमले कसते हैं हमें ज़िंदा तो समझते हैं "~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन".

ANI reports that the Mumbai Police has initiated a probe into the hacking. The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Mumbai Police said, "We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked Twitter account of Amitabh Bachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited."

Maharashtra Cyber is doing its job and that's good. Netizens, though, couldn't care less about the hacking and had fun creating memes on the same. Take a look at some of the memes by Indian and Pakistani Twitter users.

Imran Khan explaining Amitabh Bachchan how he hacked his account.#AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Ujit3oWklx — Ashar (@AsharAhmr) 10 June 2019