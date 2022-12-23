Abhishek Bachchan has responded to Taslima Nasreen's take on Big B. Taslima said that Amitabh Bachchan thinks his "son is the best".

Abhishek Bachchan, who is not new to such comparison in the past, had the coolest reaction reiterated again in response to the author's tweet. Many on social media are hailing the actor for his humble response. This is what the controversial author tweeted.

What Taslima tweeted

"Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji," she tweeted.

Jr Bachchan responds

Reacting to it, Jr Bachchan wrote, "Absolutely correct, Ma'am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain 'the best' ! I am an extremely proud son. (folded hands emoji)." Suniel Shetty also dropped a "heart" emoji on Abhishek's comment.

Big B applauds Abhishek

This comes barely a few days after Abhishek received the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his performance in Dasvi. The film also starred Nimrit Kaur and Yami Gautam. "My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST," Big B had penned appreciating Abhishek.