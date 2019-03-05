While many are speculating whether Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla, the two Superstars relive each other's prominent body of work with montages as an ode to one another's prolific acting journey in an interesting special series titled Badla Unplugged.

The video will be released in parts throughout the release week of Badla. The first part was released digitally on Monday. The second part will release on Wednesday. In this part, SRK will pay a tribute to Big B with a video collage of all his iconic films put together. This gives them an opportunity to take a look at the legend's impressive body of work and marvel over his journey as an actor.

To return the gesture, Amitabh also surprised Shah Rukh with a rather adorable montage of hilarious scenes from Shah Rukh's films across the years put together in the one single video. The audience will surely love the fun banter between these two in the next few episodes of the show, Badla Unplugged.

The thriller drama, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, brings together the hit pair of Pink—Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, back on the celluloid and also marks the first collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh as actor-producer.

The intriguing trailer of Badla have created much excitement among the audience making them curious and amazed to witness the pair of Pink again

'Badla' presents the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth about the murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer give a sneak peeks in the gripping mystery that revolves around a murder, blackmail and no witnesses, leaving Taapsee as the main suspect.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.