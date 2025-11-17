On her birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan received the sweetest wish from grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya, was one of the first celebrity kids that paparazzi had gone crazy over. Over the years, the she has gained widespread popularity. On her birthday, grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shared a loving note for his "little one".

Big B's post

Big B shared an adorable message for the Bachchan kiddo in his blog. "Blessings on the eve of the little one, Aaradhya. The child in us all grows with time and we wish them the mostest. We pray the same. And today be the dawn of the loved one's birth. All blessings," Bachchan wrote. His post was filled with love and blessings for Aaradhya. The Bachchan girl was born in 2011. Back then, there were no rumours of rift in the Bachchan household.

Amitabh and Jaya had gone to the hospital to bring Aishwarya and Aaradhya home, along with Abhishek. They had later invited the paparazzi at their office to share the good news and had also urged them to give the family privacy to soak in the moment.

On bringing Aaradhya home

Amitabh Bachchan had called Aaradhya "laxmi". "Today, we brought bitiya home. We are very happy. Hamare ghar Laxmi aayi hai, Abhishek, Aishwarya and betiya are all well and in good health. Life changes when a new life comes to your house. I would say Laxmi Ratna has arrived in our house," he had said.

Big B had also revealed that Aaradhya was first taken to Pratiksha as that remained their first home. He mentioned how the tiny baby was taken to that house to seek blessings from Amitabh Bachchan's late parents. "We first took her to Pratiksha because that is our first home. After taking blessings from my ma and babuji (Amitabh's parents), we have come to Jalsa," he had said.