At a time of crisis, news spreads like wildfire, small confusions can lead to stark misappropriation. The pandemic has led to a similar situation in the country. News has become a tool to inform and every now and then there will be a report that turns out to be untrue.

Recently, a photo made its way onto the internet of an ink stamp on a hand, which the Bombay authorities were stamping on those who've been told to be home-quarantined. The picture was mistaken to be senior actor Amitabh Bachchan. The news spread fast. The actor was then forced to clarify that it was not.

Amitabh Bachchan not under home-quarantine

It's a questionable time and there is a sense that anything can happen. As celebrities around the world are being tested positive for the virus and are being told to take precautions like everybody else, the doubt around Indian celebrities has also been increasing. Considering Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases in the country at the moment increases the anxiety of exposure to the Coronavirus.

While Mumbai is now under lockdown many Bollywood celebrities have been confined to their homes. With the quickly deteriorating situation in the country, authorities have also been forced into a frenzy over how to contain the virus. This move was prompted by reports of those who were jumping home-quarantine and leaving hospitals without telling authorities. Therefore, some drastic measures have been adopted like stamping home-quarantined people's hands. Amitabh Bachchan like a lot of his colleagues has been vocal about taking care during the pandemic and safe practices to adopt.

The other day the popular actor took to Twitter to ask his followers and fans to stay safe, and to spread a word of caution by posting a picture of a stamped hand by Mumbai authorities. The picture went viral and soon people, as well as media, picked it up as the actor's hand. Soon reports were spreading that the actor was stamped for home-quarantine.

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

The actor then took to his blog to clarify the reports and clear the misconceptions. He believed the media was doing this for fodder.

Well, it's a relief to know and perhaps the media need to reflect on this.