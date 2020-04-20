Over the years, Bollywood has had some truly magical onscreen pairs, oozing loads of chemistry and making us fall in love with them. Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, Hema Malini-Dharam have been some of the well-known pairs that we have seen working together on numerous occasions, enlisting themselves amongst the 'best-known pairs on the big screen'.

However, there also have been some truly unconventional pairs who, despite the odd pairing, have had success together. In this article, we will have a look at five such unconventional Jodis that created magic on the silver screen.

Amitabh Bachchan-Jiah Khan

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his magnetic aura and sizzling chemistry with co-stars such as Rekha and Parveen Babi. The unconventional pairing of late Jiah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie 'Nishabd', was highly appreciated by everyone. He was 60, she was 18 but despite the huge age gap, the couple was able to create a sensation on the screen.

Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It's a dream for every actor in B-Town to work with the beauty queen of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Ranbir, who has been an admirer of Aishwarya's beauty for more than 20 years, was on the ninth cloud when he got the opportunity to romance her in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya, despite being elder than Ranbir looked sultry in her poetic role, while their oozing chemistry was loved by the viewers.

Naseeruddin Shah-Vidya Balan

Well, who can forget the sizzling chemistry of Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan in the movie Dirty Picture, right? After enthralling the audience in Ishqiya, this hit duo went on to amaze the audience with their sensuous chemistry in the Dirty Picture. Both Naseeruddin and Vidya are brilliant actors and have managed to prove themselves as a hit Jodi, despite the age gap.

Karisma Kapoor-Manoj Bajpayee

While Karisma is known for her Bollywood masala movies, Manoj Bajpayee has mostly done critically acclaimed films. But after coming together for Zubeidaa, they managed to create magic on the silver screen. Karisma with her charms and Manoj with his quintessential method acting proved that all a conventional pairing needs, is a good script.

Rahul Bose-Mallika Sherawat

Both Mallika and Rahul come from totally different movie zones. While Mallika was a hot piece of Bollywood and have gained popularity through her bold roles in movies like Murder, Rahul has been seen, mostly in artistic movies. Yet when paired together for Pyaar Ke Side Effects, this quirky couple managed to entertain the audience.