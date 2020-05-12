Don is an iconic classic for multiple reasons. With its incredible plot and entertainment, the movie won hearts everywhere to become on the highest-grossing Indian films. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan's acting made the film all the more exciting.

Today Don completes 42 years and Amitabh Bachchan commemorated the milestone with a blog post recalling the film and the labour which resulted in the production of the iconic classic. The film deserves a tribute and 42 years is no mean feat for a film.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls Don 42 years later in his blog

Amitabh Bachchan has one of the most illustrious careers in Bollywood. With his films all attaining a status of cult classics and becoming iconic examples in filmmaking, there is no doubt his career was filled with hard-earned highlights.

Today, as Don completes 42 years, everybody is remembering the high-octane film and Amitabh Bachchan's power-packed performance. The film which received so much love was modernised in a franchise by Farhan Akhtar who teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, the film remains immortalised.

T 3528 - 42 years of DON .. goodness ! some memories ..

winning Best Actor Filmfare with Nutan ji ..producer Nariman Irani , Chandra Barot , director .. Jaya & me at Filmfare award ceremony .. we lost Nariman Irani before the film could release .. I dedicated award to his wife pic.twitter.com/vueBAii7CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 11, 2020

Celebrating 42 years gone by, the actor took to his blog to reminisce and remember the film. He wrote about the film itself, some memories associated with it.

And he touched upon some of the glory the film enjoyed, "When Chandra and Salim-Javed announced the name of the film as DON...No distributor was willing to accept the title...They all thought it to be named after the DAWN underwear...A popular brand during those times...The film Godfather was just making a mark in film circles...The word Don was unknown till then...BUT what a life the film has had and its music...Quite remarkable..."

He shared numerous pictures from the sets, and him receiving the award for Best Actor which he had dedicated to the wife of Nariman Irani the director, who happened to pass away after a terrible mishap on the sets of Don. The film was indeed glorious and will remain so.