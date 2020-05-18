As the lockdown draws on, there are a lot of people who are out on the streets keeping the nation functioning. We haven't appreciated them enough. Bollywood celebrities have recently tried to stay engaged and appreciate everything that's helping us get through this lockdown.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter earlier today to express his gratitude towards the cleaning workers outside his home on the streets amid the lockdown. He likened them to his well-wishers who visit the actor's house on a daily basis to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan appreciates workers cleaning the street amid lockdown

As we enter lockdown 4.0, everybody is gearing up for the next phase. Bollywood ever since the crisis began has been trying to champion the cause against Coronavirus, applauding public servants and trying to boost their fans' morale from time to time.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter today to appreciate the cleaning workers performing their duty in front of the gates of his bungalow 'Jalsa' even on a Sunday. On Sunday night, the veteran actor tweeted a few photographs showing cleaning staff at work in front of his bungalow with the caption, "Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well-wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !!" (Who said my well-wishers have stopped coming to Jalsa on Sundays... Look at this!)

T 3534 - kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

Bachchan is missing his fans who can't assemble outside the gate of his bungalow on Sundays to get a glimpse of him due to the lockdown. This is testimony that a lot has changed due to the pandemic in the country. However, the megastar also appreciated the hard work of the cleaning workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 77-year-old actor has been working hard on his fitness even amid the lockdown. Moreover, he's preparing for the release of KBC and the digital release of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo.