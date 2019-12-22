'In order to create viral content, you need to consume good content too. For creating content for long term you need to always think why your audience have followed you. Many people create lots of content and can't able to figure out why it's not going viral or why not getting the same reaction what they expect from their followers.

Amit Singh have worked with Ben Phillips, Lance Stewart and Xiaomi to build their online audience before release of video or product.Everyone dream to achieve big in his life. Achieving big things in life is only possible if you have the talent and courage to turn your dream into reality.While at the launch of his company Hypex Media, He explained about how he helped his client to achieve 1 billion views in a year. The more time you spend analyzing content the more you started to figure out how the mindset of your audience works. And at one point of time you can tell just by watching you content that it's going to be viral or not before publishing it.

At Rifiako Media, Haris Baloch believes team work to be successful in finding viral content. When he failed in his first step, he realized that some changes need to play. So he starts understanding the potential of his team and works with them as a great leader who knows very well about the skills and abilities of his teammates. The thirst for Viral content makes you search for new ways that can that helps to reach your goals.

To get millions of followers is not an easy approach. On the Face book page, Haris engaged the audience by sharing the quality based content and convert the strength of the audience into clickable traffic which helps him to get huge revenue and applying more smart strategy he is making more followers.In Viral Marketing, you need to execute your concept in multiple ways to make your work attractive or to find the best solution through which the audience will engage better.

Always think out of the box. Creativity is the key factor in making your content eye-catching.

You should research the market trends.