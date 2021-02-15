Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is back! This time boasting about his party's rapid expansion across India and plans to expand it to neighbouring countries. The BJP leader said that former party chief Amit Shah has plans to expand the party's footprints and form governments overseas.

Addressing BJP workers in Agartala on Saturday, the Tripura Chief Minister said that during a visit to the state as BJP president, Amit Shah had revealed his plans to form BJP governments in neighbouring Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Shah plans to take BJP global: Deb

Deb said that Shah revealed his plans during a tea party with party workers. "We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, in reply Shah said, Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and win there to form a government," Deb said quoting Amit Shah, reports news website EastMojo.

Biplab did not stop there and went on to boast about the party's growing presence in the country, adding that the leadership of Shah should be credited for making BJP the world's largest political party.

Taking on Communists

"The Communist had claimed that their party was the largest in the world, which Amit Shah broke by making BJP the largest party in the world," the Tripura Chief Minister told BJP workers at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in the state capital.

According to India Today, Deb said, "One who has such energy, such vision that the BJP needs to expand across the globe and under his leadership, BJP became the world's largest party, a record held by the Communists".

Long history of controversies

This is not the first time when Deb has made a controversial remark. In April, 2018, the BJP leader claimed that internet and satellite existed during the time of Mahabharta.

In the same month of 2018, he took everyone by surprise by suggesting that mechanical engineers should not opt for civil services and advised that civil engineers instead should go for civil services because, he said, they know how to build the society and administration.

In 2020, he said Sardars and Jats are less intelligent, but they are physically strong while Bengalis are "very intelligent".