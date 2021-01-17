Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, apart from launching several projects, he is now addressing a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district on the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday.

Amit Shah's Karnataka 2-day visit itinerary

According to the itinerary released by the Karnataka government, Shah participated in foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) centre in Bhadravathi in Shivamogga, Chief Minister Yediyurappa's home district, on Saturday followed by the launch of Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a nationwide unified emergency system to attend to emergency requests from citizens in the country, in Bengaluru.

After which he visited visit Chief Minister's chamber and few minister's chambers beside him chaired the senior police officers meeting at the Conference Hall in Vidhan Soudha here.

On Sunday, Shah launched Ethanol project in newly inducted Karnataka minister, Murgesh Nirani's Sugar factory in Bagalkot district.

After addressing a rally, Shah will also meet Angadi's bereaved family members and convene a special meeting of party office bearers and after this, he will be departing to New Delhi.