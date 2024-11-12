Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' was one of the biggest Box Office hits in 2023, it went on to break several records. Not only was it SRK's "comeback" film but it also became very special to fans for many reasons. One of these reasons was to see SRK and Salman Khan come together on the big screen after ages. Towards the end of the movie, the two superstars come together in the movie and that alone became a clip that went viral from the movie. Recently, Amir Khan too admitted having watched that particular scene.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, India, Amir was seen discussing the scene that he found "really funny." The actor, while discussing the SRK-Salman scene, said, "I have found the scene really funny. I have not seen that film but I have seen that scene. You get clips nowadays on Instagram and all that so I ended up seeing that scene; it's quite funny."

After the interviewer reminded Amir about how in the scene SRK and Salman talk about who is going to be taking up the responsibility after them and soon realise that no one is capable enough to do it and since it is a matter of the country's pride, they will have to keep taking the responsibility on their shoulders.

To this Amir could not resist his laughter and said, "Shah Rukh and Salman! I think all the young actors must have got really upset and you can't even get too upset with Shah Rukh and Salman. Kya keh sakte hai (What can you say)?"

In the last scene, while the actors were talking about the country's security, many felt it was a slight nudge to the Hindi film industry as well.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and others. Salman had a cameo in the film, which was the fourth installment in the popular YRF Spy Universe. The actor himself is also a part of the same universe with his blockbuster 'Tiger' films and SRK made a cameo in Tiger 3 as well.