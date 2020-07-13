In a harsh message sent out to Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Congress removed his posters, banner, and hoarding from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Jaipur on Monday, July 13.

This comes amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan for Congress after the 42-year-old leader declared an open rebellion against his arch-rival and boss Ashok Gehlot. Pilot, who is currently camping in New Delhi, claims the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is in minority as over 30 Congress MLAs have "pledged support" to him

'CM Gehlot's claim of 102 MLAs wrong'

On Ashok Gehlot's claim of having the support of 102 MLAs, Pilot said, "It's wrong as 25 MLAs are sitting with me in the national capital."

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and while the BJP's number stands at 72.

The Rajasthan Congress President has also refused to attend the legislative party meeting (CLP), which was scheduled to take place at Gehlot's residence today at 10:30 am. "We are not going to Jaipur to attend the CLP meet," Sachin Pilot said.

The Congress officials have said that there are chances of a new PCC Chief in Rajasthan being announced soon, news agency IANS reported.

Ahead of the key Congress meeting, Rajasthan in-charge, Avinash Pandey said that it was mandatory for all Congress MLAs to attend the party legislature meeting and those absent from it will be dealt with disciplinary action.

Several reports of Pilot in talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party were also doing the rounds; however, the deputy CM has refuted the rumours and said today that he is "not joining the BJP".