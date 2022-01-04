As the State is witnessing a spike in Corona cases during the last week, the Punjab Government on Tuesday decided to shut all educational institutions and to reclamp night curfew to check the spread of the infection.

Punjab Government on Tuesday morning issued directions to all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, zonal IGPs, Commissioners of Police, DIGs, and SSPs of the State to strictly implement fresh restrictions till January 15.

"Movement of individuals for all the non-essentials activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab.

The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance", the order reads.

All bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos, etc shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated.

All sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms shall remain closed. AC buses will run at 50 percent of capacity.

Moreover, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private office, the order reads.

Educational institutions to remain closed

It is mentioned in the order that all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions, etc. shall remain closed.

However, these institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. However, medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally.

After the peak of the second wave of Coronavirus, schools for all classes were reopened in Punjab on August 2, 2021, with physical classes resuming after a gap of a few months for pre-primary levels.

60 doctors, 30 MBBS students of medical college tested positive

60 doctors and 30 MBBS students of Patiala medical college were tested Corona positive on Monday. The majority of them are resident doctors.

As of now, authorities have asked all students residing in the hostel to leave their rooms immediately.

419 fresh Coronavirus cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of infections for the past few days.

The number of active cases rose to 1,741 from 1,369 a day before. Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana, and 30 in Mohali.