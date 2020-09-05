Karanvir Bohra, who recently marked his directorial debut with Zee5's Bhanwar, has taken his love for music to the next level. After acting and directing, KV has turned a bit towards the music industry with the launch of his record label - μ Music Records.

Talking about 'μ' which is a unit in physics and is considered very very small, Karanvir says, "That is how one should always begin; think big and begin small to reach the maximum height."

Speaking of the label Karanvir Bohra says, "The country is so full of talent and there are so many that don't get a chance to showcase their music or think this to be an expensive process. However, this can be done economically and still have maximum reach.

Through 'μ Music Records', I want to promote new talents and give them a platform, no matter how small or big. I think everybody needs that kind of push and this is a great way to help them. Although we are starting small I am hoping we grow big at some point."

On his thoughts behind venturing into music, Karanvir shares, "I believe music is an integral part of every Indian. Although I am not a great singer, I consider myself very lucky to come from a family that is into the entertainment business. Music has been my soul connect, and at some point, I wanted to get into music so when Deepak came to me with the song, I immediately agreed."

The label launched it's first single, 'Changing For Good' this Friday. It is sung by Shafaat Ali, Daniya Ali and lyrics have been penned by Deepak Pachory.

It's not just his professional life that's on an upward journey but in his personal life too, its all happy and jolly. Karanvir and his wife, Teejay Sidhu are all set to welcome their kid in 2021.