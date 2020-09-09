Villagers near the McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang have vacated their village owing to the heightened tension at the Indo-Sino border in Ladakh, as per reports.

The Taksang village is situated around 30-km away from the Zemithang circle in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

When India lost the Sumdorong Chu Valley in Zemithang

In the summer of 1986, which is almost exactly 34 years ago, a major confrontation took place between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Today's face-off between the two nuclear-armed nations has many similarities with the conflict of 1986.

A patrol party of the Army's 12 Assam Regiment saw a Chinese post and few other structures near the Thandrong pasture on the banks of the Sumdorong Chu rivulet in Tawang district on June 14, 1986.

The Assam Regiment also confirmed the presence of around 40 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in the region. However, few media reports, said that around 200 were there.

Following this, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government tried to settle the issue, lodging an official protest with the Chinese.

The Indian government even summoned the then Chinese Ambassador to India, Li Lianqing, and handed over a diplomatic note.

However, it took almost nine years for the dispute to get resolved.