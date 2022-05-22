As Kashmir Valley is witnessing a huge inflow of tourists this summer, authorities have issued an advisory on Monkeypox to check its spread in the Union Territory.

This advisory has been issued after the detection of some cases of Monkeypox in Europe and other countries. The decision to issue an advisory was taken after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked all states and Union Territories to take some preventive steps to check the spread of this disease in their respective areas.

Dr. Harjeet Rai Epidemiologist/ SSO IDSP Jammu Division has written a letter to all Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to take some effective steps with regard to this disease.

"As you are aware, there is a recent outbreak of Monkeypox cases in Europe as well as the United States and Australia. This is a Zoonotic disease, first identified in monkeys and it is also spread by rodents. The clinical presentation of Monkeypox resembles that of Smallpox," reads the letter issued to CMOs.

"On 20 of May 2022, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) Gol issued an interim Health Advisory regarding the Monkeypox. This office has prepared a Powerpoint presentation in detail on the subject. You are requested to kindly disseminate the advisory among all health care workers of your district for their sensitization and further necessary action," it adds.

WHO detects Monkeypox cases in 12 countries

As per reports cases of the Monkeypox virus, which started in the United Kingdom, have now been confirmed in more than 12 countries. While some of the infected people in the UK had a travel history to Nigeria, health authorities are yet to ascertain the source of transmission in others. The virus has been termed endemic to Nigeria and is considered "rare and unusual".

WHO has developed surveillance case definitions for the current #monkeypox outbreak in non-endemic countries https://t.co/8ewHPaN0VN pic.twitter.com/usGXot3kXO — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 21, 2022

"Since 13 May 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, however, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics", WHO stated in its recent statement.

"As of 21 May, 13:00, 92 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions", the statement reads.