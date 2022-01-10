Notwithstanding directions given by the higher-ups not to leave stations during inclement weather, fourteen officers were not found at their headquarters during heavy snowfall and rain in the mountainous Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Indu Indu Kanwal Chib issued show-cause notices of these officers for not following the government's directions.

Like other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Udhampur district has also witnessed heavy snowfall and rain during the last four days.

Road links to Pancheri, Landhar, Moungri, Chenani- Mantalai-Latti-Dudu-Basantgarh and Ramnagar-Kulwanta-Majouri to Basantgarh have been snapped due to heavy snowfall. As per reports in local media, there was a total blackout in these areas' mountainous regions due to the snapping of power lines.

Divisional Commissioner takes strong note of officers' casual attitude during calamity

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer, on Sunday conducted a visit to Udhampur district and reviewed the progress of power restoration works and road clearance works being executed in the wake of heavy rain and snowfall.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner was surprised when he found that many officers were not present at the headquarters.

Taking strong note of absenteeism of officers of essential services, the Divisional Commissioner directed to confirm the whereabouts of the officers whose presence is required at the respective headquarters or within their jurisdictional area because of the weather advisory issued by the Government.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on the officers and officials to ensure their presence at their respective stations in view of the weather advisory so that any untoward situation can be dealt with effectively.

"Any dereliction on part of anyone will attract strict action", the Divisional Commissioner warned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur issued show-cause notices to all the officers about their non-availability at stations as well as jurisdictional area.

Divisional Commissioner directs officers to clear all roads

The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers to ensure all major and link roads should be cleared and restored at the earliest and thrown open for the general public.

He asked the concerned departments to ensure early restoration of road connectivity, sufficient stock of ration in vulnerable/ designated winter dumping areas, restoration of healthcare services, drinking water, and electricity in their respective areas.

He directed all the concerned officers to monitor the situation and ensure all essential services are made available in all areas, especially rural and hilly areas.