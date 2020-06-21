Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said – "Yoga allows emotional stability to confidently negotiate the challenges before us. Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens bonds of humanity."

At a height of 18,800 feet at snow-covered Himalayan peaks on the Indian-China border in Ladakh, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) forces performed Yoga on Sunday, June 21, celebrating the 6th International Yoga Day 2020.

Himveers practiced Yoga

The ITBP personnel also referred to as Himveers, practiced Yoga as a sign of commitment, which they showed on Yoga Day 2020, in the backdrop of India-China violent scuffle that killed 20 Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15 night.

From 18,800 feet in Sikkim Himalayas to Khardung La in Ladakh at the height of 18,000 feet and Vasundhara near Badrinath in Uttarakhand at the height of 14,000 feet, the ITBP personnel performed Yoga on the International Yoga Day.

The specialised mountain force, ITBP, is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9,000 to 18,800 feet in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the India-China border.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

The ancient art of Yoga is India's great gift to the world.

(With IANS inputs)