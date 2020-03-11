The world is dealing with the global threat that has been originated in China, called Coronavirus. Helming from China and killing more than a thousand people, this virus is spreading in the other parts of the world. Few cases have also been recorded in India. Amidst this chaos, filmmakers are delaying the release of their film to avoid the repercussions that might be faced due to this deadly disease.

After the announcement that the release date of the Hollywood movie No Time To Die being pushed from April 10 to November, many Bollywood movie release date is also likely to be postponed.

Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24, 2020

Reportedly, in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Sooryavanshi and 83 are planning to push the release date so that the box office won't get affected. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, that is directed by Rohit Shetty, was slated to release on March 24, 2020. Although final verdict on the change of release date is yet to come, fans are hoping that it would be released as soon as possible.

As per the sources, a statement read, "Rohit Shetty's last offering, Simmba, had opened at approximately R20.7 crore. But the tracking shows that Sooryavanshi may open at a lower figure. It is obvious that the projection has dipped due to the ongoing COVID-19 scare.

More importantly, Maharashtra is an important centre for Hindi films, and with new cases in Nashik and Pune, the footfalls are bound to drop in the coming days. So, they are toying with the idea of delaying the release by a few weeks."

As far as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 is concerned, the trailer of the movie was supposedly scheduled to be out today but due to the coronavirus threat, the mega trailer launch has been postponed. According to the Bollywood Hungama report, the trailer launch that was expected to happen in Mumbai's sprawling MMRDA Grounds might get cancelled, however, there has been no confirmation of the same.

A source has revealed some information and stated, "The trailer launch will not take place on March 11. It was supposed to be a grand spectacle – not just the film's team and cricketers, but even fans were to be called in. In such times, it was not advisable to have such sort of a crowded event.

The producers, hence, took a joint decision in the interest of the cast and crew and also the fans." The source also added, "Nothing is sure. The trailer, most probably, will come at a later date now. Whether to do a launch event or not is something the makers will decide on soon."

83, is going to be an Indian sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan which will revolve around Kapil Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and then winning the 1983 Cricket World Cup.