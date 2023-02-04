Amid attempts by some political groups to politicize the ongoing campaign to retrieve the encroached government land, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that influential persons, by abusing their positions, have brazenly grabbed state land on the names of their family members and relatives.

In a veiled attack on politicians and bureaucrats, who encroached on a huge chunk of state land by violating all rules and regulations, the Lieutenant Governor said that influential persons, who grabbed government land, were trying to create a false impression that over two lakh people will become homeless due to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

Addressing a function at Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said that he was personally monitoring the anti-encroachment drive.

" During my meeting with senior officers from both the divisions including the Divisional Commissioners, Additional DGPs, DCs, SSPs among others, I told them to personally monitor day to day anti-encroachment drive", the LG said and assured that action against land grabbers will be conducted transparently.

In an obvious reference to the former National Conference MLA from Pahalgam Altaf Kaloo who was charging rent from the defence authorities by encroaching on community land, the Lieutenant Governor said the influential persons took payment from Army for 50 years for the Government land by converting it on the names of their family members and relatives.

Sinha said the Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners should be fully alert and should know what is happening when and where tomorrow as this will end the possibility of self-goal. They should also keep the media updated, he added.

85 percent population of J&K happy with the anti-encroachment drive

Giving a loud and clear message to the politicians who are trying to politize the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Lieutenant Governor said that 85 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir will support the administration for carrying out the drive against influential persons who misused their position to grab the state land.

"If an election is held today, 85 percent of people of Jammu and Kashmir will say the administration has done one of the best job here by getting the encroached land evacuated from those who had grabbed it by misusing their official position," he said.